Collins notched eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Friday's 130-122 victory over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Collins managed just 21 minutes in the victory, unable to produce anything of note once again. In what has been a season full of disappointment, it appears as though Collins has simply lost his mojo at this point. Although he continues to start, his production is nowhere near what we have seen him do in the past. Looking beyond this season, perhaps a change of scenery is the only thing that can change his fortunes.