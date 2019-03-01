Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Friday
Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
After waking up with flu-like symptoms, Collins will be held out of Friday's contest. It's a big blow to the Hawks' rotation given their lack of quality depth in the frontcourt, but Omari Spellman should be in line for more minutes in Collins' absence against Chicago.
