Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Friday

Collins (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

After waking up with flu-like symptoms, Collins will be held out of Friday's contest. It's a big blow to the Hawks' rotation given their lack of quality depth in the frontcourt, but Omari Spellman should be in line for more minutes in Collins' absence against Chicago.

