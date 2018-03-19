Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Tuesday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
While Collins is traveling with the Hawks on their five-game raod swing, he'll sit out Tuesday after suffering a sprained left ankle Saturday night against Milwaukee. The rookie's next chances to play will come Thursday in Sacramento and Friday in Golden State.
