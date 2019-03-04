Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out vs. Heat
Collins (illness) will not play Monday against Miami.
As anticipated, Collins will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse an illness. The hope is that he'll be able to get back on the floor later in the week, but for now he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus San Antonio.
