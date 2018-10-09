Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Wednesday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Collins was held out of Sunday's game with soreness in his left ankle, and the Hawks will keep him on the sideline again Wednesday, likely as a precautionary measure. Consider Collins questionable for the preseason finale Friday in Miami.
