Hawks' John Collins: Ruled probable Sunday

Collins is probable for Sunday's game against Orlando due to right anterior knee pain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It's currently unknown when exactly Collins starting experience pain around his right knee and how severe it may be, but nevertheless, he still has a good chance at playing Sunday versus Orlando. If the Wake Forest product is ruled inactive though, Omari Spellman will presumably garner a spot-start with Vince Carter likely helping out at the power-forward position for the Hawks on Sunday.