Collins scored 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with eight rebounds and one steal in a 110-108 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Collins was able to score in double figures for an impressive 15th consecutive game in a narrow defeat. The forward had been shooting the ball better from three, making a shot from distance in four straight, but he has now failed to do so in back-to-back games. Collins continues to provide fantasy managers with solid point, rebound, block and steal totals. Over his last six contests he is averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.