Hawks' John Collins: Scores 10 off bench Friday
Collins scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT) while adding six rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason loss to the Pistons.
After straining his shoulder in Wednesday's game, Collins appeared none the worse for wear Friday, leading the Hawks bench in minutes, points and boards. The 19th overall pick in this year's draft has some work to do on the offensive end, but he could be a surprising contributor in rebounds as a rookie as he fights for court time in an Atlanta frontcourt that lacks established options.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...