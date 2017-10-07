Collins scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT) while adding six rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason loss to the Pistons.

After straining his shoulder in Wednesday's game, Collins appeared none the worse for wear Friday, leading the Hawks bench in minutes, points and boards. The 19th overall pick in this year's draft has some work to do on the offensive end, but he could be a surprising contributor in rebounds as a rookie as he fights for court time in an Atlanta frontcourt that lacks established options.