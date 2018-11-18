Collins had 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-7 FT) and two rebounds in Saturday's loss to Indiana.

Making his first appearance of the season, Collins was limited to only 12 minutes off the bench, but that number figures to increase gradually over the next few games. At some point, Collins will take over as the starting power forward, likely pushing Alex Poythress to a bench role.