Hawks' John Collins: Scores 12 in loss
Collins finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three boards, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes of a 125-88 loss to Memphis on Monday.
Collins had an inefficient night from the field but he still managed to make his mark across the box score in a game his team will want to forget. Unfortunately for them, there's no quick turn around as the Hawks won't next take the floor until Friday against Washington.
