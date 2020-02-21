Hawks' John Collins: Scores 12 points in victory
Collins contributed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's win over the Heat.
In the first three games that Dewayne Dedmon had joined the Hawks on the court, Collins seemed to have played even better than his season averages, posting 25.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 threes per game, while shooting 68.9 percent from the field, and 85.7 percent from the line prior to this outing. Considering Collins has played 46 percent of his minutes at the center position, things could get tricky when/if Clint Capela begins on-court work with the team. For now, Collins remains locked in as a must-start player.
