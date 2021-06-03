Collins had 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Collins was one of four Hawks that scored in double digits in Game 5, and the power forward closed out the series on a strong note with three straight appearances with at least 13 points. Collins has settled as a nice secondary scoring weapon for the Hawks and has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games when including the final weeks of the regular season as well. He averaged 12.2 points per game in the first round of the playoffs.