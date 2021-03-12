Collins had 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's win over the Raptors.

Collins was one of four Atlanta players that scored in double digits and while he ended just two rebounds away from putting up a double-double, he also struggled from the field and needed 13 shots just to end with 13 points. Collins has still scored in double digits in eight straight games while grabbing at least seven boards in all but one of those eight contests, so he's still producing even when his shot abandons him from time to time.