Hawks' John Collins: Scores 14 points Tuesday
Collins totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 loss to the Raptors.
Collins is not afraid to take his fair share of shots on a season that is lost for the Hawks, as he drives and converts at a solid rate. The rebound total was low compared to his late performances, but Collins has certainly picked up the slack since being named to the starting lineup and will continue to hold value moving forward in his role.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points in victory•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Starting at power forward Friday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-digit point total in Rising Stars Challenge•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...