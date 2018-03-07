Collins totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 loss to the Raptors.

Collins is not afraid to take his fair share of shots on a season that is lost for the Hawks, as he drives and converts at a solid rate. The rebound total was low compared to his late performances, but Collins has certainly picked up the slack since being named to the starting lineup and will continue to hold value moving forward in his role.