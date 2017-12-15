Collins registered 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes Thursday in Atlanta's loss to Detroit.

Collins (shoulder) returned to action after a six-game absence Thursday against Detroit. He provided some offensive firepower on a night where the Hawks severely lacked it. Even though he was on a slight minutes restriction, Collins was one of two players to score in double-digits for the Hawks. The rookie's ability to get buckets has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners. As long as he remains healthy, he will be a player worth owning.