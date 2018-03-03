Collins scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to Golden State.

Overall, it was an efficient night for the rookie forward. Shooting 6-of-7 from the field, including one three pointer, Collins also collected eight rebounds in his 32 minutes Friday. In fact, over his last five games, he is averaging 8.6 rebounds in addition to his 11.6 points. All of these numbers are since Collins was named to the starting lineup on February 14. As a result, the rookie has held his own on an Atlanta team that is trying to figure what pieces they have for the future as they play for draft position.