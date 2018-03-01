Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points in victory
Collins had 16 points 7-9 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 victory over the Pacers.
Collins led the Hawks with 16 points, continuing to make his case for fantasy relevance. Ersan Ilyasova was officially bought out, opening up plenty of minutes for the rookie. Collins should be looking at minutes in the high 20's moving forward and his upside alone warrants ownership in all leagues.
