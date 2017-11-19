Hawks' John Collins: Scores 18 in loss to Boston
Collins amassed 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in a 110-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
Collins continues to be one of the best rookies in the league, as this is his 10th game with at least 12 points. What might be more impressive is the fact that he's doing this damage in limited minutes, as he's playing just 20.1 minutes per game. That's a number that will surely rise as the season progresses, especially considering the Hawks are looking more like a rebuild rather than a contender.The per-48 minutes speak for themselves too, as he is averaging 24.2 points, 16.6 rebounds and 2,3 blocks per-48 minutes played.
