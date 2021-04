Collins had 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

Collins has scored in double digits in four games in a row and has made 58.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in that span. He's expected to see a bigger role on offense with Trae Young (ankle) out, and that could mean stronger numbers in Monday's matchup at Detroit.