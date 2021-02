Collins had 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, a steal and a block in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

It was another relatively quiet game for Collins, who's now scored fewer than 20 points in three consecutive contests and five of his last six. During that six-game stretch, he's averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 block and 1.5 made three-pointers.