Hawks' John Collins: Scores 19 in loss
Collins finished with 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and a block over 34 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Pistons on Friday.
After scoring just eight points in his last game, Collins bounced back with a 19-point effort, more akin to his season scoring average (19.1). Collins has also averaged 9.5 rebounds and 57.4 percent shooting this season, making the former Demon Deacon an elite fantasy option across all formats.
