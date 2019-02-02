Hawks' John Collins: Scores 19 points Friday
Collins ended with 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-112 loss to the Jazz.
Collins put up 19 points in 27 minutes Friday, with foul trouble limiting his playing time in the loss. He also managed to block a shot for the second straight game, the first time he has done so all season. He continues to score the ball with fantastic consistency but has not recorded double-digit rebounds in over a week.
