Collins delivered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks.
Collins had gone three straight games without clearing the 15-point mark but bounced back here and finished as one of Atlanta's top offensive threats in a game where Trae Young (foot) was absent once again. The power forward is averaging 14.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game on the series.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Nears double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Huge double-double Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Pulls down 16 rebounds Sunday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Delivers another double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Posts double-double in win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Three boards shy of double-double•