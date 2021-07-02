Collins delivered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks.

Collins had gone three straight games without clearing the 15-point mark but bounced back here and finished as one of Atlanta's top offensive threats in a game where Trae Young (foot) was absent once again. The power forward is averaging 14.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game on the series.