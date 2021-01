Collins had 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3PT) and eight boards in Friday's win over the Nets.

It was a nice showing for Collins, who reached the 20-point mark for only the second time in five appearances. For the most part, Collins has looked like the player most expected, but his workload has been relatively limited, as he's played 30-plus minutes only once thus far. Entering Saturday's game against the Cavs, Collins is logging 25.4 minutes per contest.