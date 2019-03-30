Hawks' John Collins: Scores 20 points in Friday's loss

Collins collected 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Collins snapped a three-game streak of subpar scoring efforts (combined for 34 points on just above 40.0 percent shooting) while contributing in every category except steals. Nevertheless, Collins didn't have much success when it came to corralling rebounds. The 21-year-old power forward will look to finish the season on a high note across the final six matchups of 2018-19.