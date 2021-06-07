Collins delivered 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's win over the 76ers.

Collins was one of three Atlanta starters that scored 20-plus points and while he made his presence felt on defense as well, one thing that stood out is the fact that the power forward drained three shots from beyond the arc. Collins has made at least two treys in four of his six playoff games so far and is hitting an impressive 45.4 percent from deep through six postseason appearances.