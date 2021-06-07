Collins delivered 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's win over the 76ers.
Collins was one of three Atlanta starters that scored 20-plus points and while he made his presence felt on defense as well, one thing that stood out is the fact that the power forward drained three shots from beyond the arc. Collins has made at least two treys in four of his six playoff games so far and is hitting an impressive 45.4 percent from deep through six postseason appearances.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 13 points in Game 5•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Efficient shooting performance•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Available to return after stitches•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Struggles with foul trouble•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Strong two-way performance•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 25 in 29 minutes•