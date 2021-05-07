Collins tallied 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Pacers.

The 23-year-old bounced back Wednesday's nine-point effort to post the most points he's scored since March 26. Collins hasn't been his normal dominant self since returning from a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, but he's averaging a serviceable 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks over his last 12 games. The fourth-year forward will look to build on Thursday's impressive bounce-back performance Monday at home against the Wizards.