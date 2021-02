Collins scored 25 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's loss to the Thunder.

Trae Young struggled in the loss, leaving Collins as the primary offensive force for the Hawks. He responded by reaching 20 points for only the second time in his last nine games, though had a relatively empty stat line otherwise. Collins' defensive stats have notably been lacking in that same span, as he's averaging only 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.