Hawks' John Collins: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win
Collins accumulated 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 win over the 76ers.
Collins returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest. He has pitched in 20-plus points in each of his last three appearances, and the Hawks are clearly trying to finish the season on a high note. Unless he receives another night off, Collins is likely to stay in attack mode for the final three games of 2018-19.
