Hawks' John Collins: Scores 28 against the Hornets

Collins finished with 28 points (12-13 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 boards, and two blocks in 46 minutes of a 143-138 win against the Hornets.

Collins scored 20 points for the third straight game and the eighth time in his last nine games while helping his team to the double overtime win. Collins also notched his second double-double in his last three games in the contest while helping his team end a three-game skid.