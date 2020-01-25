Hawks' John Collins: Scores 28 points

Collins had 28 points (13-16 FG, 2-4 3PT), six rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 140-111 defeat at Oklahoma City.

Collins extended his double-digit scoring streak to six games, and he has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games. He should remain one of the Hawks' main scoring threats Sunday at home against the Wizards, as he is currently averaging 23.0 points per game during that aforementioned six-game stretch.