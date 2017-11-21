Hawks' John Collins: Scores career-high 21 in Monday's loss
Collins scored 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes off the bench during Monday's 96-85 loss to the Spurs.
The Hawks haven't won a game in San Antonio during Collins' lifetime, but the rookie did his best to end that streak, leading the team in scoring with an impressive performance. He's now averaging 25.7 minutes, 13.8 points, 6.8 boards and 0.7 blocks while shooting 69.6 percent from the floor over the last six games, and his role should only continue to grow in a thin Atlanta frontcourt.
