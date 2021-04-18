Collins posted eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's win over the Pacers.

The 23-year-old returned on a minutes restriction after missing the last nine games due to a left ankle sprain. Before sustaining the injury, Collins was averaging 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks through 47 games this season, so fantasy managers should expect similar numbers once the fourth-year center is up to speed. He'll look to build on Sunday's eight-point performance Tuesday at home against the Magic.