Collins (ankle) supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Warriors.

The rookie had missed the prior two games with his injury but looked solid in his return, making good use of his modest amount of shot attempts. Collins figures to remain in the starting lineup for what's left of the season as long as his health holds up, giving him an opportunity to continue churning out the solid scoring and rebounding production he's proven capable of in his first-unit role.