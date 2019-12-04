Hawks' John Collins: Scrimmaging with team

Collins (suspension) took part in five-on-five scrimmaging at Tuesday's practice, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

At this point, Collins is unlikely to get the 25-game suspension he was handed in November revoked, so he'll turn his focus to keeping his conditioning in order before he's eligible to return to action Dec. 23 versus the Cavaliers. Jabari Parker should continue to enjoy elevated usage as the Hawks' starting power forward for the next nine games while Collins remains suspended.