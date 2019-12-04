Hawks' John Collins: Scrimmaging with team
Collins (suspension) took part in five-on-five scrimmaging at Tuesday's practice, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
At this point, Collins is unlikely to get the 25-game suspension he was handed in November revoked, so he'll turn his focus to keeping his conditioning in order before he's eligible to return to action Dec. 23 versus the Cavaliers. Jabari Parker should continue to enjoy elevated usage as the Hawks' starting power forward for the next nine games while Collins remains suspended.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.