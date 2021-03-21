Collins finished with 27 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 boards, three steals and three blocks in 32 minutes of a 99-94 win against the Lakers on Saturday.

Collins set a new season high pulling down 16 boards in his team's win and also lead his team in scoring in the contest. With the Lakers front court dealing with the injury bug, it opened up a major mismatch for Collins, who scored his highest point total since the Calendar flipped to March. He'll face the Clippers on Monday.