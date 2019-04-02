Hawks' John Collins: Sitting out Tuesday

Collins (rest) will not play Tuesday against San Antonio.

As anticipated, the Hawks will give Collins a night off on the first game of a back-to-back as they manage his workload in what's ultimately a meaningless final week-and-a-half of the regular season. Collins, who had a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double on Sunday, will likely be back in the lineup Wednesday against Philly or Friday in Orlando.

