Hawks' John Collins: Sitting out Tuesday
Collins (rest) will not play Tuesday against San Antonio.
As anticipated, the Hawks will give Collins a night off on the first game of a back-to-back as they manage his workload in what's ultimately a meaningless final week-and-a-half of the regular season. Collins, who had a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double on Sunday, will likely be back in the lineup Wednesday against Philly or Friday in Orlando.
