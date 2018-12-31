Hawks' John Collins: Sixth straight double-double

Collins scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and collected 16 rebounds along with four assists over 37 minutes Monday against Indiana.

Collins continues to make shots at a high percentage, hitting on 53.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three. He's also notched six double-doubles in the previous six games he's appeared in. With the final game of December now under his belt, he finishes averaging 21.2 points, 12.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game this month (12 contests).