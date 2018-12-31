Hawks' John Collins: Sixth straight double-double
Collins scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and collected 16 rebounds along with four assists over 37 minutes Monday against Indiana.
Collins continues to make shots at a high percentage, hitting on 53.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three. He's also notched six double-doubles in the previous six games he's appeared in. With the final game of December now under his belt, he finishes averaging 21.2 points, 12.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game this month (12 contests).
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Quiet double-double in victory•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Another double-double in win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Returns with double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Strong chance of playing Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...