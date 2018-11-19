Coach Lloyd Pierce said Collins will play around 18 minutes Monday against the Clippers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins is set to see a slight increase in minutes in his second game of the season after being limited to 12 minutes off the bench in his season debut over the weekend. He's still slated to come off the bench, but look for Collins to gradually take on a bigger role over the next few games -- and eventually step into the starting lineup.