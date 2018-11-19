Hawks' John Collins: Slated for 18 minutes
Coach Lloyd Pierce said Collins will play around 18 minutes Monday against the Clippers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Collins is set to see a slight increase in minutes in his second game of the season after being limited to 12 minutes off the bench in his season debut over the weekend. He's still slated to come off the bench, but look for Collins to gradually take on a bigger role over the next few games -- and eventually step into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.