Hawks' John Collins: Starting at center
Collins will start at center Tuesday against Toronto, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins typically starts at power forward, but with both Bruno Fernando (calf) and Alex Len (hip) out Tuesday, he'll bump over to center as the Hawks elect for a smaller lineup. Collins is averaging just under a double-double in his last five games, putting up 22.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over that stretch.
