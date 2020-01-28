Play

Hawks' John Collins: Starting at center

Collins will start at center Tuesday against Toronto, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins typically starts at power forward, but with both Bruno Fernando (calf) and Alex Len (hip) out Tuesday, he'll bump over to center as the Hawks elect for a smaller lineup. Collins is averaging just under a double-double in his last five games, putting up 22.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over that stretch.

