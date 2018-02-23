Collins will be starting at power forward for Friday's game against the Pacers, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. Usual starter Ersan Ilyasova is in the midst of a buyout agreement with the team.

Collins appears to have a good chance of starting the remainder of the year given the situation with Ilyasova and the Hawks' place in the standings. The rookie out of Wake Forest has shown flashes throughout the season and has started five games, averaging 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and a combined 2.4 steals/blocks across 27.7 minutes in those contests.