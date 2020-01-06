Hawks' John Collins: Starting Monday
Collins (back) will be available Monday against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Collins was held out of Saturday's game after taking a scary fall Friday in Boston. He avoided a serious injury, however, and will be back at the starting power forward spot Monday night.
