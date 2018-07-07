Hawks' John Collins: Starting Saturday
Collins (rest) will start during Saturday's summer league tilt against the Knicks.
Collins, who has significant NBA experience, got the previous contest off for rest. He'll look to make an impact and develop chemistry with Trae Young during Saturday's outing.
