Collins got a rare start on Wednesday, as he totaled 14 points (7-9 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals across a career-high 38 minutes of action in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

It's about time that Collins got the start, as he's been one of the best players on this team in his rookie season. He has now scored in double figures in five-straight games, as he's played at least 36 minutes in back-to-back games as well. That's an extremely promising sign, as those two games both marked career-highs. As long as he's playing this much, Collins will remain a threat for a double-double every single night.