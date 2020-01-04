Hawks' John Collins: Status unknown for Saturday
Collins (back) may not play Saturday against Boston, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Collins left Friday's matchup after suffering a back contusion, and the team will likely wait to see how he feels Saturday morning before updating his status. His availability will come into focus closer to tipoff.
