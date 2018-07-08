Collins (rest) generated 30 points (12-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during the Hawks' 91-89 loss to the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

The rest day Collins received in the final Utah Summer League contest clearly was what the doctor ordered, as the second-year forward was stellar in Saturday's narrow loss. The 20-year-old was impressive in his 74-game rookie season, averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across 24.1 minutes. Given his NBA experience and first-round talent, Collins is likely to dominate summer league play, laying the foundation for what could be a breakout 2018-19 campaign.