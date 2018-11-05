Hawks' John Collins: Still without timetable
Collins (ankle) was reevaluated Monday and will remain out indefinitely, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins is yet to appear in a game this season as he continues to nurse a left ankle injury. The hope was that Monday's evaluation would yield a more concrete timetable, but sources close to the team indicated that Collins' return is "not imminent," suggesting he could miss "several more games." At this point, it feels safe to rule Collins out for at least the upcoming week, which includes four games, and it wouldn't be a surprise if his absence extends beyond that.
