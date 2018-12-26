Hawks' John Collins: Strong chance of playing Wednesday

Collins went through all of morning shootaround and it "looks like" he'll be available Wednesday against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins was previously listed as questionable, though it looks like that's trending more towards probable. This month, he's averaged 22.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.5 minutes.

