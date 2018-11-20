Collins accrued 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Monday's loss to the Clippers.

Collins was phenomenal in his limited court time Monday, making 5-of-8 shots from the floor and tying a career-high assist total. In his second game back from an ankle injury Collins appeared fully healthy, throwing down several dunks and running the floor in transition. The distribution numbers and Collins' two three-pointers are positive signs of improvement for the young big man, who will seek to elevate his game in his second year. It is unknown how long Collins will continue to play with a minutes restriction, but once the Hawks' determine he is ready to go, he should enter the starting lineup and take on a hefty role.