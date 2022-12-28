Collins ended with 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 30 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Pacers.

Collins was efficient from the field and active on the glass en route to his first double-double since Nov. 27, when he posted 23 points and 14 rebounds in a loss against the Heat. Collins bounced back from two subpar performances, but he still seems to be shaking off the rust after missing eight straight games earlier this month. He's averaging just 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.